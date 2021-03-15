US Special Envoy Khalilzad to Take Part in Afghan Conference in Moscow - Russian Diplomat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2021) US Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad has confirmed participation in the international conference on Afghanistan that Moscow will host on March 18, Russia's special presidential representative for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, told Sputnik.

"Yes, he will participate. He confirmed this on Saturday," Kabulov said.

The consultations will be held with participation of Russia, China, the United States, Pakistan and representatives of Afghanistan's warring parties.

The diplomat noted that the Afghan delegation had already notified Moscow of the composition of its delegation. The list of participants will be made public later.

"All the politicians have confirmed participation," Kabulov added.