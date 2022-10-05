UrduPoint.com

US Special Envoy Kim Discusses N. Korea Missile Launch With S. Korea, Japan Counterparts

Sumaira FH Published October 05, 2022 | 08:42 PM

US Special Representative for North Korea Sung Kim conducted a trilateral phone call with his counterparts from South Korea and Japan to discuss the Pyongyang's most recent ballistic missile test launch, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2022) US Special Representative for North Korea Sung Kim conducted a trilateral phone call with his counterparts from South Korea and Japan to discuss the Pyongyang's most recent ballistic missile test launch, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Wednesday.

Special Representative Kim strongly condemned North Korea's ballistic missile launch as a clear violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions and said the move is deeply destabilizing to the region, Price said.

Kim called on North Korea to cease its "unlawful and dangerous activities" and engage in serious sustained diplomacy with the United States and its allies, Price added.

On Tuesday, North Korea test-fired a ballistic missile over Japan for the first time in five years. The missile flew over northern Japan and landed in the Pacific Ocean.

The latest launch saw the missile fly for 4,600 kilometers (2,858 miles), which is farther than previous launches. The projectiles tested last week flew between 300 and 400 kilometers.

