US Special Envoy Malley Says Had 'Constructive' Meeting With Ryabkov On Iran Nuclear Deal

Thu 09th September 2021 | 07:30 PM

US Special Envoy Malley Says Had 'Constructive' Meeting With Ryabkov on Iran Nuclear Deal

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) US Special Envoy  Robert Malley said on Thursday that he had a "good and constructive" meeting with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov on the goal of returning to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iranian nuclear deal.

"Good & constructive meetings in Moscow with @mfa_russia DFM Ryabkov where we discussed our shared goal of a return to negotiations and quick mutual resumption of compliance with the JCPOA," Malley tweeted.

