US Special Envoy Malley to Join Iran Nuclear Talks in Vienna Over Weekend - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2021) US Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley will join the Iran nuclear agreement talks in Vienna later this week, the United State expresses willing to go back to indirect negotiations with Tehran, State Department spokesman Ned price told reporters.

"The seventh round of talks will resume tomorrow in Vienna... Special Envoy Malley and his interagency delegation will plan to join the talks over the weekend," Price said during a press briefing on Wednesday.

The United States encourages Iran to return to the negotiation table in good faith and prepares to build-up the progress that the 5+1 group of countries was able to achieve over the course of six rounds, he said.

"We have a good base from which to operate, and certainly our hope that Iran will return willing and able to operate from that base," Price added.

The seventh round of the talks began on Monday, November 29, with US-initiated break for consultations on Friday, December 3. The main topic of the negotiations is the issue of lifting US sanctions against Iran.