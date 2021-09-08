US Special Envoy Malley to Visit Moscow, Paris for Talks With Russia and Europe on Iran

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) US Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley will be holding consultations with Russian and European officials in Moscow and Paris about nuclear negotiations with Iran this week, the State Department said on Tuesday.

"Special Envoy Malley and a small delegation will be travelling to Moscow and Paris from 7-10 September for consultations with our Russian and European partners on Iran's nuclear program and the need to quickly reach and implement an understanding on a mutual return to compliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action," the State Department said.