US Special Envoy May Secretly Meet With N. Korean Officials In Beijing This Week - Reports

Wed 18th December 2019 | 09:14 PM

US Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun may have a secret meeting with North Korean officials during his visit to Beijing later in the week, media reported on Wednesday, citing a South Korean official

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2019) US Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun may have a secret meeting with North Korean officials during his visit to Beijing later in the week, media reported on Wednesday, citing a South Korean official.

Biegun has been on a visit to South Korea since last week. Upon his arrival, he appealed to North Korean officials to meet, saying: "We are here, and you know how to reach us," albeit seemingly getting no reaction. On Tuesday, the US State Department announced that the diplomat would also travel to China from December 19-20 to "discuss the need to maintain international unity on North Korea."

According to South Korea's Yonhap news agency, the previously unannounced trip may indicate a certain turn in the negotiating process on North Korea.

"Special Representative Biegun's plan to go to Beijing must mean that there is a change in North Korea's situation," ex-South Korean Unification Minister Jeong Se-hyun, who is currently executive vice chairman of the presidential National Unification Advisory Council, said, as quoted by the agency.

Jeong suggested that the Chinese visit could give Biegun an opportunity to hold a secret meeting with North Korean officials - unlike the one at the border village of Panmunjom that would have been inevitably exposed to public.

US-North Korean talks remain in a deadlock since the Vietnam summit in February. In October, Pyongyang gave the US until the end of the year to come up with a mutually acceptable deal to advance the denuclearization process. In December, North Korea's vice foreign minister, Ri Thae Song, said that the dialogue on denuclearization promoted by Washington was no more than a "foolish trick" being used in favor of the political situation in the US and warned of a "Christmas gift," spawning speculation about upcoming tests of new weapons.

