US Special Envoy Ready to Head to Ethiopia If Needed Amid Renewed Fighting - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2022) US Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Mike Hammer is ready to travel to the region if necessary amid renewed hostilities in Ethiopia, State Department deputy spokesman Vedant Patel said Thursday.

On Wednesday, the Tigrayan People's Liberation Front (TPLF), a paramilitary group designated terrorist by the Ethiopian government, accused Addis Ababa of attacking their positions in the Amhara region.

"In coordination with the embassy, Special Envoy Hammer is in frequent contact with the parties as well as international partners to urge for a cessation of hostilities and for the peace talks to start as soon as possible under the African Union auspices," Patel told a briefing.

"He is prepared to travel to the region as is needed."

Ethiopia has been engulfed in a violent internal conflict since November 2020, when the central government accused the TPLF of attacking its military base and launched an anti-terrorist operation in the region.

In June 2021, the rebels of the TPLF seized the city of Mekelle, the administrative regional center, and the government declared an unconditional ceasefire. However, the rebels launched a new offensive soon after and took control of the southern part of Tigray and the neighboring Amhara region.

The ongoing conflict has claimed tens of thousands of lives, displaced millions of people, and caused a dire humanitarian crisis in the country.