US Special Envoy, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Discuss Syria in Phone Call - State Dept

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) US Special Representative for Syria James Jeffrey and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin discussed recent developments in Syria during a phone call on Thursday, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a readout.

"Special Representative for Syria Engagement and Special Envoy to the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS Ambassador James Jeffrey spoke by phone on May 14 with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin on the situation in Syria and on the importance of implementing UN Security Council Resolution 2254 to achieve a political settlement to the Syrian conflict," Ortagus said on Friday.