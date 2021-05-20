UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Special Envoy Says All Ports, Airports Must Be Reopened In Yemen

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 07:10 PM

US Special Envoy Says All Ports, Airports Must Be Reopened in Yemen

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) US Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking said on Thursday that all airports and ports in the country should be reopened.

"All ports, all airports in Yemen should be open for commerce and for the access of vital humanitarian supplies," Lenderking told reporters during a press briefing.

The US opposes any blockages and restrictions put placed on the flow of goods into Yemen, which are vital for the economy, he added.

Related Topics

Yemen Commerce All

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler establishes new distribution company ..

45 minutes ago

AED 4.1 billion of weeklong real estate transactio ..

59 minutes ago

The International Conference of Mayors of Friendly ..

1 hour ago

Mexican Ambassador to UAE hails Sharjahâ€™s effort ..

1 hour ago

RAK Chamber discusses ways of boosting trade with ..

1 hour ago

Sania Mirza approaches Sports Ministry for UK visa ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.