US Special Envoy Says All Ports, Airports Must Be Reopened in Yemen

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) US Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking said on Thursday that all airports and ports in the country should be reopened.

"All ports, all airports in Yemen should be open for commerce and for the access of vital humanitarian supplies," Lenderking told reporters during a press briefing.

The US opposes any blockages and restrictions put placed on the flow of goods into Yemen, which are vital for the economy, he added.