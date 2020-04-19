US Special Envoy Says Discussed Afghan Peace Process With Indian Foreign Minister

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2020) US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad said that he has discussed the latest developments in Afghan peace process with the Indian foreign minister and reiterated his country's commitment to a "sustained engagement" with New Delhi on the matter.

"I reached out to Indian FM @DrSJaishankar [Subrahmanyam Jaishankar] yesterday to discuss the latest on the Afghan peace process. We talked about the urgency of resolving the internal political crisis and the importance of Afghan leaders forming an inclusive government," Khalilzad wrote on Twitter late on Saturday.

The talks, in particular, focused on the need for both Kabul and the Taliban to accelerate prisoner releases, support a reduction in violence and launch intra-Afghan talks.

In addition, they touched upon the "immediate and longer-term impact of the Coronavirus," the diplomat noted.

"I told the Minister that the US welcomes Indian engagement in regional and international efforts for a lasting peace in #Afghanistan. We are committed to a sustained engagement with #India on this objective," Khalilzad added.

While the United States and the Taliban struck their long-awaited peace deal in late February, direct intra-Afghan talks have yet to begin. They were initially scheduled to commence on March 10, but were pushed back due to disagreements over the mutual release of prisoners.