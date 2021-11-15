US Special Envoy Says Discussed 'Shared Interests' in Afghanistan With Russian Officials

UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 11:30 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2021) The new US special envoy for Afghanistan, Thomas West, said on Monday that he discussed common interests in Afghanistan with Russian officials, as well as shared understanding of the need for the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) to deliver on their international commitments.

"Met yesterday in Moscow with Special Presidential Representative (Zamir) Kabulov and Security Council's Deputy Secretary Venediktov. Discussed shared interests in Afghanistan and unity on need for Taliban to fulfill commitments to international community," he tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Kabulov told Sputnik that he and West had discussed all issues related to Afghanistan at a meeting in Moscow.

The Russian official said the Taliban are seeking to fulfill their commitments and obligations, but too slowly.

Kabulov previously said that he plans to continue to work with his colleague after the meeting of the expanded troika in Islamabad that took place earlier in November.

Islamabad hosted a meeting of the extended troika group on Afghanistan on Thursday, bringing together special representatives for Afghanistan from the US, China, Russia and Pakistan. The sides discussed the future of the Afghan government and their expectations regarding its composition and policies.

