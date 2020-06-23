US Special Envoy Says First Round Of US-Russia Strategic Stability Talks 'Very Positive'
Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 02:20 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) US Special Representative for Arms Control Marshall Billingslea said in a statement that the first round of US-Russia strategic stability talks was very positive and the two countries agreed to launch technical working groups.
"First round of Vienna talks very positive. Detailed discussions on full-range of nuclear topics," Billingslea said via Twitter. "Technical working groups launched. Agreement in principle on second round."