UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Special Envoy Says First Round Of US-Russia Strategic Stability Talks 'Very Positive'

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 02:20 AM

US Special Envoy Says First Round of US-Russia Strategic Stability Talks 'Very Positive'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) US Special Representative for Arms Control Marshall Billingslea said in a statement that the first round of US-Russia strategic stability talks was very positive and the two countries agreed to launch technical working groups.

"First round of Vienna talks very positive. Detailed discussions on full-range of nuclear topics," Billingslea said via Twitter. "Technical working groups launched. Agreement in principle on second round."

Related Topics

Twitter Nuclear Vienna Agreement

Recent Stories

Coalition welcomes Government of Yemen and the Sou ..

55 minutes ago

Gargash, Bogdanov discuss latest regional developm ..

1 hour ago

Palestinians rally against Trump Mideast plan

40 minutes ago

Three players of England bound Pak cricket squad t ..

40 minutes ago

Virus cases top nine million as WHO says pandemic ..

40 minutes ago

US Syria Envoy Declines to Say if US Will Target R ..

41 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.