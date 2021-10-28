US Special Envoy Says No Information on Date for Next Round of Strategic Talks With Russia

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2021) US Special Representative for Nuclear Nonproliferation Jeffrey Eberhard said on Wednesday that he did not have information whether the next round of US-Russia strategic talks will take place before the end of the year.

"I have no idea, I have to check with your (Russian) government," Eberhard said when asked during a press briefing whether the next round of US-Russia strategic talks may take place before the end of 2021.

In February, Russia and the United States agreed to extend the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) for another five years without any renegotiation of its terms.

The New START - the only arms control agreement between two countries that is still in force - is now set to expire on February 5, 2026.