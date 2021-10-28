UrduPoint.com

US Special Envoy Says No Information On Date For Next Round Of Strategic Talks With Russia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 01:00 AM

US Special Envoy Says No Information on Date for Next Round of Strategic Talks With Russia

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2021) US Special Representative for Nuclear Nonproliferation Jeffrey Eberhard said on Wednesday that he did not have information whether the next round of US-Russia strategic talks will take place before the end of the year.

"I have no idea, I have to check with your (Russian) government," Eberhard said when asked during a press briefing whether the next round of US-Russia strategic talks may take place before the end of 2021.

In February, Russia and the United States agreed to extend the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) for another five years without any renegotiation of its terms.

The New START - the only arms control agreement between two countries that is still in force - is now set to expire on February 5, 2026.

Related Topics

Russia Nuclear United States February May Government Agreement

Recent Stories

MBRSC picks SpaceX for MBZ-SAT launch

MBRSC picks SpaceX for MBZ-SAT launch

1 hour ago
 Expo Dubai to host 1st Giro d&#039;Italia event ou ..

Expo Dubai to host 1st Giro d&#039;Italia event outside Europe

1 hour ago
 India’s $ 2.66 billion development bank takes sh ..

India’s $ 2.66 billion development bank takes shape

2 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives King Hamad of Bahrain

Mohamed bin Zayed receives King Hamad of Bahrain

2 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives Presidents of Armenia ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Presidents of Armenia and Seychelles

2 hours ago
 QCC approves Tadweer’s guidelines to improve pes ..

QCC approves Tadweer’s guidelines to improve pest control services, municipal ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.