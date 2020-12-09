UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Special Envoy Says Sanctioning Russia Over Syria Remains 'Distinct Possibility'

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 10:20 PM

US Special Envoy Says Sanctioning Russia Over Syria Remains 'Distinct Possibility'

The United States may sanction Russia over the ongoing conflict in Syria, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Joel Rayburn said during a congressional hearing on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) The United States may sanction Russia over the ongoing conflict in Syria, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Joel Rayburn said during a congressional hearing on Wednesday.

"That remains a distinct possibility," Rayburn replied to a question why not designate "Russians" under the Caesar Act, which have so far targeted 90 individuals and entities, almost all of them in Syria.

Rayburn, who is also Special Envoy for Syria, earlier said that the US "certainly will extend Caesar Act designations to non-Syrians in the future."

Related Topics

Hearing Syria Russia United States May All

Recent Stories

Emirati Parliamentary Division participates in ‘ ..

6 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Rashid attends graduation of 35 DEWA st ..

6 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak honours Fakhr Al Watan Office w ..

21 minutes ago

Indian, Uzbek Leaders to Hold Virtual Summit on Fr ..

1 minute ago

French Cabinet Approves Draft Law on Tackling Extr ..

1 minute ago

Belarusian Interior Ministry Says Detained Man Sus ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.