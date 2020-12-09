US Special Envoy Says Sanctioning Russia Over Syria Remains 'Distinct Possibility'

The United States may sanction Russia over the ongoing conflict in Syria, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Joel Rayburn said during a congressional hearing on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) The United States may sanction Russia over the ongoing conflict in Syria, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Joel Rayburn said during a congressional hearing on Wednesday.

"That remains a distinct possibility," Rayburn replied to a question why not designate "Russians" under the Caesar Act, which have so far targeted 90 individuals and entities, almost all of them in Syria.

Rayburn, who is also Special Envoy for Syria, earlier said that the US "certainly will extend Caesar Act designations to non-Syrians in the future."