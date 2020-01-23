UrduPoint.com
US Special Envoy Says Talks In Copenhagen On Wednesday To Focus On IS, Iraqi Concerns

Umer Jamshaid 1 day ago Thu 23rd January 2020 | 10:48 PM

US Special Representative for Syria James Jeffrey told reporters on Thursday that talks will be held in Copenhagen next week with Iraqi officials at the political director's level to discuss operations against the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) and other concerns the government may have

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2020) US Special Representative for Syria James Jeffrey told reporters on Thursday that talks will be held in Copenhagen next week with Iraqi officials at the political director's level to discuss operations against the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) and other concerns the government may have.

"In terms of the coalition in Iraq, we'll be meeting at the political director's level in Copenhagen," Jeffrey said. "This is a pre-planned meeting but of course the major subject will be how we go forward on the fight against Daesh [IS], what are the options in responding to concerns of the Iraq government.

"

The meeting in Copenhagen will take place on Wednesday, Jeffrey added.

The coalition remains committed to the mission on the fight against the Islamic State, however, operations are currently paused in Iraq, Jeffrey said.

The Iraqi legislature moved in early January to end foreign military presence after a US strike killed an Iraqi militia leader and the top Iranian commander in Baghdad. However, after a short pause the US and Iraq's military commenced military operations.

