US Special Envoy Says To Visit Iran For Talks On Reinstating Agreements For Syria's Idlib

Faizan Hashmi 41 seconds ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 01:40 AM

US Special Envoy Says to Visit Iran for Talks on Reinstating Agreements for Syria's Idlib

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2020) UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen on Thursday told a UN Security Council meeting that he would soon travel to Iran to discuss the reinstatement of agreements to stop hostilities in Syria's Idlib province.

"These agreements can enable prolonged periods of calm.

So why can't we make this happen again? This is the message that I have pressed in my meetings recently in Moscow and Damascus, with high-level Turkish officials and with the co-chairs of the humanitarian task force meeting today in Geneva," Pedersen said. "I'll take this message to Tehran in the coming days and I will continue to press on the most important actors the responsibility to take a different path."

