US Special Envoy to Combat Anti-Semitism Blasts Iran President for Questioning Holocaust

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2022) US Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism Deborah Lipstadt on Monday blasted the attempts by Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to question the authenticity of the Holocaust.

Raisi said during an interview with the US television news magazine 60 Minutes on Sunday that there are some signs the Holocaust happened but the matter should be investigated and researched.

"His statement is a form of Holocaust denial and a form of antisemitism," Lipstadt said via Twitter.

Lipstadt also said Raisi's call to conduct research to determine whether the Holocaust happened is "ludicrous and dangerous.

"

Raisi's comment came in response to the interviewer's question whether he believed that the Holocaust had occurred.

Lipstadt is historian and author and has researched and taught modern Jewish history and Holocaust studies at various institutions primarily in the United States. On March 30, Lipstadt was confirmed by the US senate as Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism with the rank of ambassador. In her current position, Lipstadt leads US foreign policy efforts to counter antisemitism throughout the world.