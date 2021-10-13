US Special Envoy to Discuss Return to JCPOA, Contingencies With Arab Allies on Gulf Trip

US Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley said on Wednesday that he will discuss efforts to return to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) with Arab allies during his upcoming trip to the region.

"I'll be travelling to Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar in just a matter of days to talk about that, to talk about our efforts to come back into the JCPOA and to talk about what options we'd have to control Iran's nuclear program if we can't achieve that goal," Malley said in an interview with the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

The US is in-tune with partners in the region on Iran policy, and there is an increasing commonality between American, Saudi and Emirati officials on how to address Iran's nuclear and regional activity, the diplomat noted.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken will likewise discuss Iran and the JCPOA with Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid on Wednesday, according to Malley.