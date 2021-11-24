US Special Envoy to Travel to Doha Next Week for Talks With Taliban -State Dept

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2021) US special envoy for Afghanistan Thomas West will head to Qatar next week for two weeks of discussions with the Taliban (under UN sanctions over terrorist activities), State Department Spokesperson Ned price said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

"I can confirm that next week Special Representative for Afghanistan Tom West will return to Doha for two weeks of meetings with Taliban leaders there," Price said. "They'll discuss, as I said before, our vital national interests when it comes to Afghanistan, that includes counterterrorism, that includes safe passage for US citizens and for Afghans to whom we have a special commitment and that includes humanitarian assistance and the economic situation of the country, that too will be a priority area of conversation with them."