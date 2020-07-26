UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Special Envoy To Travel To Kabul, Doha To Discuss Afghan Peace Process-State Department

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 26th July 2020 | 03:00 AM

US Special Envoy to Travel to Kabul, Doha to Discuss Afghan Peace Process-State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2020) US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad will visit Afghanistan and Qatar to discuss ongoing efforts to advance intra-Afghan negotiations, the State Department said in a statement.

"U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad departed on July 24 for travel to Doha, Islamabad, Kabul, Oslo, and Sofia. In Doha and Kabul, Ambassador Khalilzad will press for resolution of the remaining issues ahead of intra-Afghan negotiations, specifically final prisoner exchanges and reduced violence," the Saturday statement says.

According to the release, Khalilzad will also seek Pakistani support in the effort to advance intra-Afghan negotiations.

"In Oslo and Sofia, Ambassador Khalilzad will update NATO Allies on the Afghan peace process," the State Department added, saying that despite significant progress in prisoner exchanges, additional efforts are required.

"The parties are closer than ever to the start of Intra-Afghan Negotiations, the key next step to ending Afghanistan's 40-year long war," the Saturday statement from the State Department says.

On February 29, the United States and the Taliban movement signed a peace deal in Doha, Qatar, stipulating a gradual withdrawal of US troops as well as the beginning of intra-Afghan negotiations and prisoner exchanges. The Taliban also committed to reducing violence as part of the agreement. However, the situation in Afghanistan has remained unstable despite the reached agreement.

Khalilzad said on Friday that the US had agreed to hold meetings with Iran focusing on the peace process in Afghanistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Taliban NATO Afghanistan Kabul Islamabad Resolution Prisoner Iran Visit Qatar Sofia Oslo Doha Progress United States February July From Agreement

Recent Stories

Dubai-China FinTech agreement brings new opportuni ..

4 hours ago

Young Economist Programme creates fresh pastures f ..

4 hours ago

IUCN unveils Global Standard

2 hours ago

Hot, dry weather prevailed in Balochistan

2 hours ago

Russia's Nuclear Tech Giant Rosatom to 3D-Print Sp ..

2 hours ago

Murad asks opposition to learn about history of th ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.