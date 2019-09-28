US Special Envoy to Ukraine Volker Resigns - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2019) US Special Representative for Ukraine Kurt Volker has resigned from his position, media reported.

Volker met with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday to announce that he would be resigning, The State Press, the news site for the McCain Institute, said.

Volker is the Executive Director of the McCain Institute, a Washington think tank tied to Arizona State University.