US Special Envoy to Visit Ethiopia, Eritrea May 4-13 - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2021) US Special Representative for the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman will visit Egypt, Eritrea, Ethiopia and the Sudan May 4-13 to meet with government and United Nations officials to discuss regional security and humanitarian issues, the State Department said in a press release.

Feltman will address the interlinked political, security and humanitarian crisis in the Horn of Africa region, the release said.