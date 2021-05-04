UrduPoint.com
US Special Envoy To Visit Ethiopia, Eritrea May 4-13 - State Dept.

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 02:40 AM

US Special Envoy to Visit Ethiopia, Eritrea May 4-13 - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2021) US Special Representative for the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman will visit Egypt, Eritrea, Ethiopia and the Sudan May 4-13 to meet with government and United Nations officials to discuss regional security and humanitarian issues, the State Department said in a press release.

"US Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman will travel to Egypt, Eritrea, Ethiopia, and Sudan from May 4 to May 13, 2021," the release said on Monday. "Special Envoy Feltman will hold meetings with officials from the respective governments as well as the United Nations and the African Union."

Feltman will address the interlinked political, security and humanitarian crisis in the Horn of Africa region, the release said.

