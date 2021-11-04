UrduPoint.com

US Special Envoy To Visit Middle East Thursday For Talks With Yemen Government

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 12 minutes ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 03:00 AM

US Special Envoy to Visit Middle East Thursday for Talks With Yemen Government

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2021) US Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking will be in the middle East on Thursday to meet with government officials to discuss issues related to the ongoing conflict in Yemen, the Department of State said in a press release.

"US Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking will return to the Middle East on November 4 for continued conversations with the Republic of Yemen government, Yemeni civil society representatives, senior regional government officials, and other international partners," the release said on Wednesday.

