US Special Envoy to Visit Regional Stakeholders Ahead of Intra-Afghan Talks - Statement

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) US Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad departed on Sunday for a regional tour to visit Qatar, Pakistan and Uzbekistan ahead of the intra-Afghan peace talks between Kabul and the Taliban, the State Department said in a statement.

"At all three locations, Ambassador Khalilzad will urge support for all Afghans to meet their remaining commitments ahead of intra-Afghan negotiations, specifically reduced violence and timely prisoner releases," the statement read.

The diplomat would be joined by US International Development Finance Corporation CEO Adam Boehler and his team members.

"Afghan peace, economic growth, and regional connectivity are closely linked and mutually supportive. The delegation will explore investment opportunities and partnerships in a range of sectors to advance the economic recovery of Afghanistan and support sustained peace and stability in the region.

Due to the challenges of travel during the COVID-19 pandemic, Ambassador Khalilzad, CEO Boehler, and their delegation will also conduct meetings with Afghan officials throughout the trip remotely via video," the State Department noted.

In February, the US and the Taliban signed a peace deal that concluded rounds upon rounds of talks pursuing to launch the reconciliation process in Afghanistan after almost two decades of armed conflict and insurgency.

Violence, however, has continued despite the deal, which was intended to pave the way for the start of intra-Afghan talks and the eventual withdrawal of US troops from the country.

In mid-June, Khalilzad said that the sides were closer to intra-Afghan talks than ever before and praised the Afghan government for releasing over 3,000 Taliban prisoners, and the Taliban for releasing over 500 government prisoners.