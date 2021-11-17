US Special Envoy to Visit Saudi Arabia, Bahrain Tuesday for Talks on Yemen - State Dept.

US Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking will travel to Saudi Arabia and Bahrain later on Tuesday to discuss efforts to move the Yemen peace process forward as well as to address US concerns regarding Iran, the State Department said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) US Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking will travel to Saudi Arabia and Bahrain later on Tuesday to discuss efforts to move the Yemen peace process forward as well as to address US concerns regarding Iran, the State Department said on Tuesday.

"US Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking will travel today to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and Manama, Bahrain, joining an interagency team to coordinate approaches to regional security and a broad range of concerns with Iran," the State Department said in a press release. "Special Envoy Lenderking will also meet with senior officials on efforts to advance an inclusive, UN-led peace process in Yemen and to bring immediate relief to the people of Yemen."