US Special Envoy To Visit Saudi Arabia, Bahrain Tuesday For Talks On Yemen - State Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 12:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2021) US Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking will travel to Saudi Arabia and Bahrain later on Tuesday to discuss efforts to move the Yemen peace process forward as well as to address US concerns regarding Iran, the State Department said on Tuesday.

"US Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking will travel today to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and Manama, Bahrain, joining an interagency team to coordinate approaches to regional security and a broad range of concerns with Iran," the State Department said in a press release. "Special Envoy Lenderking will also meet with senior officials on efforts to advance an inclusive, UN-led peace process in Yemen and to bring immediate relief to the people of Yemen.

"

Lenderking will discuss the Houthis' detention of some Yemeni staff of the US Embassy in Sana'a as well as their breach of the US Embassy compound, the State Department added.

Yemen's conflict between government forces and the Houthis has been ongoing since 2014. The situation in the country was further complicated after Saudi Arabia joined the conflict on the side of Yemen's government in 2015, launching air, land and sea operations against the Islamist rebel movement.

