US Special Envoy Travels to Oslo to Update Norway on Afghan Peace Process

US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad traveled to Oslo over the weekend to tell Norwegian Foreign Minister Ine Marie Eriksen Soreide about the stalling progress in Afghan peace talks

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2020) US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad traveled to Oslo over the weekend to tell Norwegian Foreign Minister Ine Marie Eriksen Soreide about the stalling progress in Afghan peace talks.

"Ambassador Khalilzad provided an update on the current impediments to the start of intra-Afghan negotiations and how all sides are working to resolve them," the US State Department said in a press release out Monday.

Khalilzad thanked Norway for its contribution to the NATO mission in Afghanistan and for its "important efforts" to move the Afghan peace process forward.

The foreign minister and the special US envoy discussed the need to fully integrate women in the negotiations between the Afghan government and the Taliban insurgency and achieve a lasting peace between them.