UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Special Envoy Travels To Oslo To Update Norway On Afghan Peace Process

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 05:15 PM

US Special Envoy Travels to Oslo to Update Norway on Afghan Peace Process

US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad traveled to Oslo over the weekend to tell Norwegian Foreign Minister Ine Marie Eriksen Soreide about the stalling progress in Afghan peace talks

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2020) US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad traveled to Oslo over the weekend to tell Norwegian Foreign Minister Ine Marie Eriksen Soreide about the stalling progress in Afghan peace talks.

"Ambassador Khalilzad provided an update on the current impediments to the start of intra-Afghan negotiations and how all sides are working to resolve them," the US State Department said in a press release out Monday.

Khalilzad thanked Norway for its contribution to the NATO mission in Afghanistan and for its "important efforts" to move the Afghan peace process forward.

The foreign minister and the special US envoy discussed the need to fully integrate women in the negotiations between the Afghan government and the Taliban insurgency and achieve a lasting peace between them.

Related Topics

Taliban NATO Afghanistan Norway Oslo Progress Women All Government

Recent Stories

AI powered robots will replace humans on shop floo ..

19 minutes ago

UAE continues providing free healthcare services t ..

34 minutes ago

National economy is strong and resilient to overco ..

34 minutes ago

Pakistan, China, Afghanistan and Nepal agree to jo ..

42 minutes ago

PTA Issues Detail Order on PUBG

59 minutes ago

Cebu Pacific celebrates Eid Al Adha with AED79 sea ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.