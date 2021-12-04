US special envoy for Afghanistan Thomas West welcomed an order of the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism), under which a woman can not be married against her will, but noted that even more is needed to be done to ensure women's rights in all spheres in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2021) US special envoy for Afghanistan Thomas West welcomed an order of the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism), under which a woman can not be married against her will, but noted that even more is needed to be done to ensure women's rights in all spheres in Afghanistan.

On Friday, Taliban leader Haibatullah Akhundzada issued a decree on women's rights acknowledging that women are not property and cannot be forced into marriage.

"Welcome today's decree reinforcing a woman's right to determine if & whom she marries.

At the same time, much more is needed to ensure women's rights in every aspect of Afghan society including schools, workplaces, politics and media," West wrote on Twitter.

The Taliban movement returned to power in Afghanistan on August 15, following weeks of successful advance towards Kabul facing little to no resistance. In early September, the Taliban leadership announced the composition of an interim government. Thousands of Afghans attempted to flee their homeland fearful of rampant violations of human rights, and the deprivation of women and girls of their freedoms.