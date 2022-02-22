UrduPoint.com

US Special Forces Leave Ukraine After Escorting Embassy Diplomats To Poland - Reports

Published February 22, 2022

US Special Forces Leave Ukraine After Escorting Embassy Diplomats to Poland - Reports

US special forces have left Ukraine from Lviv, CNN reported on Tuesday, citing US European Command spokesman Capt. Bill Speaks

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) US special forces have left Ukraine from Lviv, CNN reported on Tuesday, citing US European Command spokesman Capt. Bill Speaks.

The soldiers departed on Monday night after escorting the embassy personnel from Lviv to Poland, the channel said, citing a source in the know.

More Stories From World

>