US Special Forces Leave Ukraine After Escorting Embassy Diplomats to Poland - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) US special forces have left Ukraine from Lviv, CNN reported on Tuesday, citing US European Command spokesman Capt. Bill Speaks.

The soldiers departed on Monday night after escorting the embassy personnel from Lviv to Poland, the channel said, citing a source in the know.