US Special Operations Command Orders $53Mln More In Munitions - Pentagon

Faizan Hashmi Published March 18, 2023 | 04:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2023) Ultimate Training Munitions has won a $53.7 million contract to supply munitions to the US Special Operations Command (SOCOM), the Defense Department said in a press release.

"Ultimate Training Munitions (of) Somerville, New Jersey, was awarded a (SOCOM) contract with a period of performance of five years with a value of $53,733,000," the Defense Department said in the release on Friday.

The munitions are being purchased in support of SOCOM special operations forces acquisition, technology and logistics, the release said.

"The majority of the work will be performed in Somerville, New Jersey. As cited in Justification and Approval for Other than Full and Open Competition for Force-on-Force Ammunition executed by SOCOM's Director of Procurement," the release added.

The US Special Operations Command based at MacDill Air Force Base in Florida will supervise execution of the contract, according to the release.

