US Special Operations Forces Face Major Review After Murder, Sex Scandals - General's Memo

Tue 13th August 2019 | 12:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2019) US Special Operations Forces are under full review after recent scandals including allegations of sexual assault and premeditated murder by their troops, Special Operations Command (SOCOM) Gen. Richard Clarke wrote in a memorandum to commanders.

"Recent incidents have called our culture and ethics into question and threaten the trust placed in us," Clarke wrote in the memorandum on Friday which was made public on Monday. "As a result, I am initiating a comprehensive review of Special Operations Forces culture and ethics."

The review followed a series of publicized controversial incidents involving troops in such units as the Navy's Sea, Air and Land (SEAL) teams, the Green Berets and the Delta Force as well as other groups, NBC news said on Monday.

In another case, SEAL member Eddie Gallagher was tried for murder after being accused of killing a wounded and captured member of the Islamic State terror group (outlawed in Russia).

In July, a platoon of Navy SEALs e was evacuated from Iraq for drinking following allegations that they had covered up a sexual assault by one of their number on a female service member.

