US special operations raid in NW Syria kills 9: monitor

Beirut, Feb 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :An overnight raid by US special operations forces against suspected jihadists in northwestern Syria left nine people dead, including three civilians, a monitor said Thursday.

"Nine people at least were killed, among them two children and a woman, during the operation," Rami Abdel Rahman, head of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, told AFP.