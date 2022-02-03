UrduPoint.com

US Special Operations Raid In NW Syria Kills 9: Monitor

Faizan Hashmi Published February 03, 2022 | 12:43 PM

Beirut, Feb 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :An overnight raid by US special operations forces against suspected jihadists in northwestern Syria left nine people dead, including three civilians, a monitor said Thursday.

"Nine people at least were killed, among them two children and a woman, during the operation," Rami Abdel Rahman, head of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, told AFP.

