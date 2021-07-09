US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate Kerry to Visit Moscow on July 12-15 -State Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry will visit Moscow on July 12-15 to meet Russian officials and discuss environmental issues with them, the US Department of State said.

Last week, a source in Moscow told Sputnik that Kerry was planning to visit Moscow.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova confirmed the possibility of a meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Kerry during the latter's upcoming visit to Moscow.

"Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry will travel to Moscow, Russia, from July 12 to July 15, 2021, to meet with Russian government officials to discuss various means of enhancing global climate ambition," the Department of State said in a statement on late Thursday.