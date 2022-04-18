US Special Representative Arrives in Seoul to Discuss North Korea, Regional Security

US Special Representative for North Korea Sung Kim has arrived in Seoul for a five-day trip to hold talks with South Korean Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Noh Kyu-duk on the issue of regional security and recent North Korean missile launches

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2022) US Special Representative for North Korea Sung Kim has arrived in Seoul for a five-day trip to hold talks with South Korean Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Noh Kyu-duk on the issue of regional security and recent North Korean missile launches.

"It's great to be back in Seoul to continue our close coordination on DPRK (North Korean) developments," Kim told reporters, as quoted by South Korean news agency Yonhap.

Kim will also hold a meeting with officials from President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol's transition team to review the policy concerning the North, and possibly with with Kim Sung-han, the chief of the Korean National Committee of CSCAP (Council on Security Cooperation in the Asia Pacific), and Park Jin, the foreign minister nominee.

On Sunday, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said that North Korea had launched two projectiles towards the Sea of Japan from the city of Hamhung on the peninsula's east coast.

The maximum altitude reached was 15.5 miles, and the flight range was estimated at 68 miles.

On March 24, North Korea conducted its twelfth missile launch since the beginning of 2022, deploying a new Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) toward the Sea of Japan. Seoul regarded the launch as a violation of UN Security Council resolutions and condemned Pyongyang for raising tensions in the region.

Since the end of 2017, Pyongyang had maintained a voluntary moratorium on nuclear tests and launches of ICBM systems. However, in January, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un decided to consider the resumption of "all temporarily suspended activities" due to what he described as hostile policy on the part of the US. A number of media and experts regarded this statement as Pyongyang's intention to stop complying with the moratorium on nuclear and long-range missile tests after stalled dialogue with Washington.