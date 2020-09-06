UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Special Representative Departs For Doha To Help Start Afghan Talks - State Department

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 06th September 2020 | 12:00 AM

US Special Representative Departs for Doha to Help Start Afghan Talks - State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2020) US Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad has left for Qatar's capital of Doha to facilitate the beginning of the intra-Afghan talks, the State Department said on Saturday.

The Taliban delegation is said to have arrived in the city earlier in the day. According to the spokesman for the movement's political office, the starting date will become known later in the day.

"U.S.

Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad departed for Doha, Qatar on September 4. He will be traveling in the region to advance ongoing U.S. efforts to promote the immediate start of intra-Afghan negotiations (IAN)," the department said in a statement.

Earlier in the week, the Taliban and the Kabul government have completed the prisoner exchange, which was a mandatory condition to launch the intra-Afghan talks, now set to begin in Doha.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul Prisoner Exchange Qatar Doha September Government

Recent Stories

&#039;World faces delayed economic recovery from C ..

6 minutes ago

UAE created Satellite Operations Center to cope wi ..

21 minutes ago

Hydrogen could disrupt, reshape global energy valu ..

21 minutes ago

Pakistan to never compromise sovereignty, security ..

47 minutes ago

Ministry of Economy reviews ways of accelerating g ..

1 hour ago

DC reviews arrangements for upcoming polio campai ..

47 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.