US Special Representative for Afghanistan Says Plans to Visit Russia, Pakistan, India

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2021) US Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West said on Monday that he plans to visit Russia, Pakistan and India as a part of his upcoming trip.

"(Within) my upcoming travels, I do plan to visit Pakistan, Russia and India," West said during a briefing.

The US Special Representative pointed out that he will be in Pakistan "later this week."