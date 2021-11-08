US Special Representative For Afghanistan Says Plans To Visit Russia, Pakistan, India
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 08:27 PM
US Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West said on Monday that he plans to visit Russia, Pakistan and India as a part of his upcoming trip
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2021) US Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West said on Monday that he plans to visit Russia, Pakistan and India as a part of his upcoming trip.
"(Within) my upcoming travels, I do plan to visit Pakistan, Russia and India," West said during a briefing.
The US Special Representative pointed out that he will be in Pakistan "later this week."