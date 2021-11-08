UrduPoint.com

US Special Representative For Afghanistan Says Plans To Visit Russia, Pakistan, India

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 08:27 PM

US Special Representative for Afghanistan Says Plans to Visit Russia, Pakistan, India

US Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West said on Monday that he plans to visit Russia, Pakistan and India as a part of his upcoming trip

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2021) US Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West said on Monday that he plans to visit Russia, Pakistan and India as a part of his upcoming trip.

"(Within) my upcoming travels, I do plan to visit Pakistan, Russia and India," West said during a briefing.

The US Special Representative pointed out that he will be in Pakistan "later this week."

Related Topics

Pakistan India Afghanistan Russia Visit

Recent Stories

'Expanded Troika' on Afghanistan to Meet on Novemb ..

'Expanded Troika' on Afghanistan to Meet on November 11 in Islamabad - Russia's ..

2 minutes ago
 Saakashvili Moved to Prison Hospital in Tbilisi - ..

Saakashvili Moved to Prison Hospital in Tbilisi - Authorities

2 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Mohammed chairs second meeting of Duba ..

Mansour bin Mohammed chairs second meeting of Dubai Council for Border Crossing ..

14 minutes ago
 Iran-China Oil Agreement Spurred US to Resume Nucl ..

Iran-China Oil Agreement Spurred US to Resume Nuclear Deal Talks - Official

7 minutes ago
 US Preparing for New Round of Talks With Taliban, ..

US Preparing for New Round of Talks With Taliban, No Date Set Yet - Special Envo ..

7 minutes ago
 EU Joins ECOWAS in Preparing Sanctions Against Mal ..

EU Joins ECOWAS in Preparing Sanctions Against Mali - French Foreign Ministry

38 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.