US Special Representative For Afghanistan Welcomes NATO's Call On Taliban For Ceasefire

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 25th April 2020 | 06:30 AM

US Special Representative for Afghanistan Welcomes NATO's Call on Taliban for Ceasefire

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2020) US Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad welcomed on Saturday the NATO's recent call on the Taliban Islamist movement to cease hostilities and on the Afghan government to end the political crisis in the country.

On Friday, the North Atlantic Council, the NATO decision-making body, described the level of the violence caused by the Taliban as unacceptable and called on the group to reduce it.

"Welcome NATO's statement today focused on key next steps the alliance judges are necessary for peace and stability in Afghanistan. They reiterated the need for a humanitarian ceasefire to help manage COVID-19 outbreaks, urged the Taliban to reduce violence, called on the Afghan govt to end the political crisis, and said all sides should move more quickly on prisoner releases," Khalilzad wrote on his Twitter page.

According to the diplomat, the reaction of parties to the conflict would determine whether Afghanistan would move forward or remain mired in war and poverty.

"The US-Taliban agreement provides a historic opportunity for Afghanistan. The US and our allies, indeed the international community, call on Afghan leaders to put their country and their people first," he added.

Attacks by the Taliban on security forces checkpoints and civilians in Afghanistan continue despite the signing of a peace deal between the Taliban and Washington in Qatar in late February, which called for a reduction in violence in the country.

The peace deal was set to pave the way for the withdrawal of US and NATO troops from the country within 14 months, and the beginning of intra-Afghan talks between the militant group and the government, following a mutual release of prisoners, although negotiations have yet to begin.

