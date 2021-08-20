UrduPoint.com

US Special Representative For North Korea To Visit Seoul August 21-24 - State Dept.

US Special Representative for North Korea to Visit Seoul August 21-24 - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2021) US Special Envoy for North Korea Sung Kim will visit Seoul over the weekend to coordinate policy with the government of South Korea, the State Department announced on Friday.

"US Special Representative for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) Ambassador Sung Kim will travel to Seoul, August 21-24," the State Department announced in a media note.

During his visit, Kim will meet with South Korea's Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Noh Kyu-duk and other senior government officials, the State Department said.

The two sides will "discuss the situation on the Korean Peninsula and continue close coordination on the way forward," the media State Department added.

The Biden administration and South Korea remain committed to ongoing close collaboration on North Korea issues as they seek to advance complete denuclearization and permanent peace on the Korean Peninsula, according to the State Department.

