US Special Representative for Syria Starts 2-Day Visit to Turkey - US Department of State

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2019) US special representative for Syria James Jeffrey arrived for a two-day official visit in Turkey to discuss issues, related to settling the conflict in the war-torn Arab republic as well as defeat of the Islamic State terror group (IS, or ISIS, outlawed in Russia), the US Department of State said in a statement.

"Special Representative for Syria Engagement and Special Envoy for the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS Ambassador James Jeffrey arrived in Ankara, Turkey today at the invitation of the Turkish government for meetings on July 22-23, 2019. Ambassador Jeffrey is leading an interagency delegation to continue discussions with senior Turkish officials to advance issues of mutual interest on Syria to include, addressing Turkey's legitimate security concerns, the implementation of UNSCR 2254 on the resolution of the Syrian conflict, and our continued efforts to ensure an enduring defeat of ISIS," the statement said on late Sunday.

Syrian has been engulfed in a civil war for more than eight years, with the government forces fighting against various opposition groups and terror organizations.

The United States and Turkey have significant differences on the Syrian conflict as Washington is backing the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which is controlling the northern part of the Arab republic and is viewed by Ankara as an ally of Turkish-based Kurdistan Workers Party, outlawed in Turkey.

President Donald Trump announced in December that the United States would pull all of its troops out of Syria. Since the announcement, Washington has reportedly been trying to obtain assurances from Ankara about the future of its SDF allies after the US withdrawal.