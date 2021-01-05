US Special Representative Hopes for Progress in Next Round of Afghanistan Peace Talks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2021) US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad said he hoped for progress in the next round of the Afghan peace talks.

"I return to Doha and the region with expectations that the parties will make tangible progress in the next round of #Afghanistan Peace Negotiations," Khalilzad wrote on Twitter.

"Both sides must demonstrate they are acting in the best interest of the Afghan people by making real compromises and negotiating an agreement on a political settlement as soon as possible and an immediate significant reduction in violence/ceasefire," he said.