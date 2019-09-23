US Special Services Involved in IS Militants Transfer to Afghanistan - Russian FSB

US special services are involved in transferring militants of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) to northern regions of Afghanistan with the aim of destabilizing the situation on the borders with the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Sergey Beseda, the head of the Russian Federal Security Service's international relations department, said on Monday

On Monday, the Russian city of Kazan is hosting the 16th meeting of CIS heads of intelligence services under the chairmanship of Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) head Sergey Naryshkin. The participants are set to discuss points related to countering external forces that attempt to influence the situation in CIS member states.

Delegations from Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan are taking part in the meeting.

"We have received information about the US special services' involvement in the transferring of IS fighters to Afghan northern regions to destabilize the situation on the CIS southern borders and later in Central Asia," Beseda said at the meeting.

According to the official, security agencies and intelligence services of the CIS countries must identify threats at an early stage to provide security to the CIS states.