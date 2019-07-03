US Speculating on Kurds Factor, Aiming for New Quasi-State on East of Euphrates - Lavrov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The United States is speculating on the issues of the Kurds in Syria and is trying to set up a "quasi-state on the east bank of the Euphrates" river, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2019) The United States is speculating on the issues of the Kurds in Syria and is trying to set up a "quasi-state on the east bank of the Euphrates" river, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Wednesday.

"There is an obstacle which lies in the United States unfortunately speculating on the Kurds factor, they try to use Kurds in order to knock together a new quasi-state on the east bank of the Euphrates, including on the territories that Kurds have never lived on in Iran, Syria and Iraq," Lavrov said at a press conference, when asked what role Russia could play in restoring dialogue between Damascus and Syrian Kurds.

The minister said that the United States was using the Kurds to drive a wedge "between Kurds and the Arab tribes that have lived on these territories for centuries."

"There is already information about the quite serious clashes between Kurds and the Arab tribes and we are concerned by that. We hope that the United States will refrain from actions that violate the UN Security Council resolutions and interests of all confessional groups living on the territory of Syria," Lavrov said.