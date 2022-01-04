UrduPoint.com

US Speedskating To Hold Olympic Team Trials Without Spectators As COVID-19 Precaution

Muhammad Irfan Published January 04, 2022 | 12:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2022) US Speedskating, the governing body for the sport of speed skating in the United States, announced in a statement that the Long Track Olympic Team Trials this week will take place without spectators as a precaution for athletes who will attend the Winter Olympic Games in Beijing next month.

"US Speedskating will hold its 2022 US Long Track Olympic Team Trials Jan. 5-9 at The Pettit National Ice Center in Milwaukee without spectators, as a COVID-19 precaution for athletes just a month prior to the Olympics," the statement said on Monday.

Officials will continue keeping a strong focus on the health and welfare of athletes, US Speedskating Executive Director Ted Morris said in the statement.

"Our ability to create a competition bubble provides us with the best situation to protect our athletes while providing them with the opportunity to qualify for the Beijing team at the Olympic Trials," Morris added.

The 2020 Winter Olympic Games will be held on February 4-20.

