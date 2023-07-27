Open Menu

US Spends More Money In Ukraine Per Year Than Over 12 Years In Afghanistan - SIGAR

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 27, 2023 | 11:21 PM

US Spends More Money in Ukraine Per Year Than Over 12 Years in Afghanistan - SIGAR

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) The United States spends more money per year on support for Ukraine than it spent during the 12-year presence in Afghanistan, and by the end of 2023 the total amount of assistance for Kiev will surpass the entire Marshall Plan funding after the Second World War, Special Inspector General on Afghan Reconstruction (SIGAR) John Sopko said on Thursday.

"We are spending more money in Ukraine now in one year than we spent in about 12 years in Afghanistan, and by the end of this year, we will spend more money in Ukraine than we did to do the entire Marshall Plan after World War Two," Sopko said during a virtual discussion hosted by the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft.

Sopko said the United States spent about $375 million per month on security assistance in Afghanistan, while the Biden administration is spending about $2.5 billion per month on security assistance in Ukraine.

The United States has committed more than $75 billion in various types of assistance to Ukraine since February 2022. The major part, or nearly $50 billion, was spent on weapons and related military equipment.

