US Spent $9Trln on Foreign Interventions, Now Struggles to Fight COVID-19 - Tehran

(@FahadShabbir)

The United States has spent $9 trillion interfering in the affairs of other countries but could have used these funds internally and avoided difficulties with the coronavirus outbreak they are currently experiencing, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Tuesday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) The United States has spent $9 trillion interfering in the affairs of other countries but could have used these funds internally and avoided difficulties with the coronavirus outbreak they are currently experiencing, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Tuesday.

The number of confirmed cases in the United States is now the world's highest at more than 164,000, with over 3,100 deaths. Only Italy, Spain and China have more coronavirus-related fatalities so far.

"In recent years, the US government has acknowledged spending at least $9 trillion to interfere in the internal affairs of the middle East and create insecurity and instability," Mousavi said, as quoted by the Iran Press news agency.

He again accused Washington of creating and supporting terrorist groups, including the Islamic State (banned in Russia), as well as the so-called deal of the century on a Palestinian-Israeli settlement, which was "stillborn.

"

"Of that amount, the staggering $2 trillion was just Donald Trump's first 3 years in office. ... Indeed, if these enormous expenditures were made for the tens of millions of poor in the United States in these difficult days, would we have seen nurses crying for lack of facilities, and patients crying in the country [that] claims economic prosperity and [being the] defender of human rights?" Mousavi said.

Tehran has recently repeatedly accused Washington of "killing" Iranians with US sanctions during the coronavirus epidemic. On Tuesday, US State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said on Twitter that it was the "regime" that was responsible for the spread of the coronavirus in Iran, urging Tehran to use billions from the "tax-free hedge fund" of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.