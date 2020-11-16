US Spied on Danish Defense Agencies Seeking Information on Fighter Jets - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2020) The US National Security Agency (NSA) has been spying on Danish and Swedish defense organizations, specifically to collect data that would affect the procurement of new military aircraft by Denmark's air force, the Danish Radio (DR) reported on Monday, citing Danish military intelligence sources.

According to the report, the NSA intelligence collected intelligence on European competitors of US fighter jets, specifically in 2015.

The organizations subjected to US espionage included the European consortium Eurofighter manufacturing fighter jets, the Swedish company Saab AB and the Danish concern Terma, which supplies components for the Joint fighter jets of the United States.

As specified by the broadcaster's source, the NSA tracked down data traffic coming from the Netherlands, Norway, France and Germany via fiber-optic cables and a data center located on the Danish island of Amager.

The US agency could have reportedly used advanced spyware.

As claimed in the report, the US military specifically targeted the Swedish-made Saab JAS 39 Gripen multirole fighter aircraft. The DR quoted Tobias Liebetrau, a researcher at the Military Studies Center at the University of Copenhagen, as saying that the manner and scope of the NSA's intelligence collection is something Denmark would normally accuse China of.

The US espionage campaign was reportedly launched in light of Denmark planning to procure new fighter jets, specifically Sweden's Gripen. The report points to the fact that the Danish air force ended up procuring 27 US fighter jets F-35.