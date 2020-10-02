UrduPoint.com
US Spoke To Armenia, Azerbaijan Leaders Urging De-Escalation In Karabakh - Pompeo

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 02:50 AM

US Spoke to Armenia, Azerbaijan Leaders Urging De-Escalation in Karabakh - Pompeo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) US officials have spoken to Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders and urged them to cease hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in an interview.

"We're urging a ceasefire. We want them both to back up.

We've spoken to the leadership in each of the two countries, asking them to do just that," Pompeo told Fox news on Thursday.

Pompeo urged third party states to remove themselves from the conflict amid Armenia's allegations that Turkey is involved in the hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh.

