US-Sponsored Mediterranean Maritime Exercise Begins With Focus on Migration - AFRICOM

Thu 20th May 2021 | 12:35 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) Maritime forces from 13 nations launched the 16th annual US-sponsored Phoenix Express exercises, with a focus on combatting irregular migration and trafficking in drugs and other illegal material, US Africa Command (AFRICOM) said on Wednesday.

"This year's exercise control group is hosted by Tunisia with training taking place throughout the Mediterranean Sea, to include territorial waters of participating North African nations. The at-sea portion of the exercise will test North African, European, and US maritime forces' abilities to respond to irregular migration and combat illicit trafficking and the movement of illegal goods," an AFRICOM press release said.

Phoenix Express, sponsored by AFRICOM and facilitated by US Naval Forces Africa (NAVAF), is designed to improve regional cooperation, increase maritime domain awareness, information-sharing practices, and operational capabilities to promote safety and security in the Mediterranean, the release added.

The thirteen nations scheduled to participate are Algeria, Belgium, Egypt, France, Greece, Italy, Libya, Malta, Mauritania, Morocco, Spain, Tunisia, and the United States, according to the release.

