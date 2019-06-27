UrduPoint.com
US Spy Agency Discloses Illegal Collection of Americans' Call Records - Advocacy Group

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) The US National Security Agency continued to illegally collect phone records on millions of Americans after claiming it had resolved technical problems that led to earlier unauthorized collections, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) said on Wednesday, citing newly obtained documents.

"These documents further confirm that this surveillance program is beyond redemption and a privacy and civil liberties disaster," ACLU National Security Project staff lawyer Patrick Toomey said in a press release. "The NSA's collection of Americans' call records is too sweeping, the compliance problems too many, and evidence of the program's value all but nonexistent."

The ACLU obtained the documents as part of a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit.

The NSA has frequently run afoul of limits in the US Patriot Act when handling massive volumes of Americans' domestic phone records - problems the agency has blamed on technical issues related to computer systems that covertly sweep up voice and data communications all over the world.

The latest version of the Patriot Act, which requires reauthorization next year, set limits on the NSA's collection call records following disclosures about the program by former contractor Edward Snowden.

In response to the documents it obtained, the ACLU sent a letter to the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, urging it to end NSA collections.

The documents released by the ACLU show the NSA improperly collected Americans' call records in November 2017 and February 2018 and then began purging 600 million call records in June 2018.

The following October, the agency discovered that the record collections had continued due to technical failures that the agency said had been corrected four months earlier, according to the ACLU.

