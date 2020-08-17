US Spy Convict Whelan Arrives in Russian Penal Colony to Serve Out Sentence - Watchdog

(@FahadShabbir)

Ex-US marine Paul Whelan, who is serving a sentence in Russia for espionage, was transferred to penal colony No. 17 in Mordovia, where he will serve out the remainder of his sentence after a two-week quarantine in a different prison, a regional convict rights coordinator told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2020) Ex-US marine Paul Whelan, who is serving a sentence in Russia for espionage, was transferred to penal colony No. 17 in Mordovia, where he will serve out the remainder of his sentence after a two-week quarantine in a different prison, a regional convict rights coordinator told Sputnik.

"Whelan has been transferred to penal colony No 17 after spending a two-week quarantine in penal colony No 18," Ivan Krutov, head of the Mordovia branch of the Public Monitoring Commission for Convicts' Rights said.

Krutov said that his office has not received any complaints from Whelan, adding that the prisoner was learning the Russian language.

Whelan, who is also a citizen of the UK, Canada and Ireland, was arrested in Russia in December 2018 on charges of espionage. A Moscow court sentenced him to 16 years on June 15. Whelan denies being involved in espionage and insists he was in Russia to attend a friend's wedding.